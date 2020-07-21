Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKW. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PKW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 39,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,749. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

