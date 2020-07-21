Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Purchased by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 110.1% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $147,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 444,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,979. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28.

