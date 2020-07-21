Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 564.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,865 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.2% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $7.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.78. The stock had a trading volume of 40,470,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,864,555. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $269.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

