Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 6.9% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63,818 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.78. 40,470,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,864,555. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $269.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

