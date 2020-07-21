Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 61,646 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,371,000.

Shares of SPHD stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,825. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

