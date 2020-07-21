ION Price Tops $0.0246 on Top Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, ION has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $331,730.70 and $534.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007902 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002848 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,391,846 coins and its circulating supply is 13,491,846 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

