iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 214.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33,513 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 274,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 20,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.26. 845,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,921,430. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $130.51 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.12 and a 200-day moving average of $157.48.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

