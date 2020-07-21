iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s 7th Largest Position

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,606. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.23 and a 1 year high of $123.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.52.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

