iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,014 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.22. 111,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,606. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.23 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

