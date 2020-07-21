iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Foster & Motley Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $26,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 262.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,047.1% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $67.84. 780,301 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.