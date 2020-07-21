iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,929 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $18,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,781,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15,925.0% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 711,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,149,000 after purchasing an additional 707,071 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,598,000. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,028,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,793,000 after purchasing an additional 522,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,746,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,550,000 after acquiring an additional 437,145 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.84. 780,301 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average of $67.67.

