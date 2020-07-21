iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after buying an additional 28,939 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 110,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 821.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 282,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 251,743 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,109,000.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.84. The company had a trading volume of 780,301 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.67. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

