iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Raised by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.7% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 411.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,910,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,256,000 after buying an additional 10,385,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,259,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,498,000 after buying an additional 109,229 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $129,519,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,122,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,095,000 after buying an additional 1,225,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 934,810 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.34. 810,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.28.

