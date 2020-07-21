iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.7% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,910,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,256,000 after buying an additional 10,385,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,259,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,498,000 after buying an additional 109,229 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $129,519,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,122,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,095,000 after buying an additional 1,225,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after buying an additional 934,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.34. The company had a trading volume of 810,700 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.28. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

