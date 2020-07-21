iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Holdings Cut by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,526 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 15,923.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 165,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $20.74. 1,361,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,672. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $28.90.

