iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Holdings Raised by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,760.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,335,000 after purchasing an additional 238,601 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,563,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.41. 1,293,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,245,707. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.