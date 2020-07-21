iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Boosted by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,457,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,505,000 after acquiring an additional 121,190 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,071,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,989,000 after buying an additional 258,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,829,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,876,000 after buying an additional 514,162 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,852,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,574,000 after buying an additional 83,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,553,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.70. 27,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,497. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.85. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

