iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Holdings Lowered by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $121,446,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,279,000 after acquiring an additional 108,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after acquiring an additional 80,456 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 153,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,049,000 after acquiring an additional 83,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.93 and its 200 day moving average is $216.22. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $252.74.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

