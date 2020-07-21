iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Decreased by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,984 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.6% of Price Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.09. 14,718,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,180,734. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.