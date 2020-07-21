iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 80,264,256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980,180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,834,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.82. 17,996,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,180,734. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

