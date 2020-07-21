iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,944 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

EFA stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.09. 14,718,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,180,734. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

