iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,577 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $14,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,023.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.81. 1,044,833 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

