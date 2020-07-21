iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) is Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $21,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,223,000 after buying an additional 378,913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,272,000 after acquiring an additional 90,343 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 878,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,028,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,888,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 505,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $215.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,469. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $226.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.44 and a 200-day moving average of $194.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

