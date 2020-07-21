iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 20,533.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,445. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $130.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day moving average is $101.60.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

