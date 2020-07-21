iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,160 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 1.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,712,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.67. 7,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,907. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $198.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.53 and a 200 day moving average of $175.14.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

