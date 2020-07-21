iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

IWR stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.14. 1,217,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,036. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

