iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

