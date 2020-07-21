iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 413,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

