iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Reduced by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 47,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $112.72. 57,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,064. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.67.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

