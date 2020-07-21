iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 199.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.53. 1,543,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,656. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $124.75.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

