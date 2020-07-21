iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.35% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHE. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 512.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHE traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.35. 4,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,949. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $165.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.78.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

