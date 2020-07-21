ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,014 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ITT worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,517,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ITT by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,674,000 after buying an additional 572,459 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ITT by 332.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,605,000 after buying an additional 484,877 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 589.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after buying an additional 378,828 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,425. ITT Inc has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

In related news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,095.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.