Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Receives C$28.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Keyera to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of Keyera stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$21.16. 789,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$10.04 and a 1 year high of C$36.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.61. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$883.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.4180557 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.42%.

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total transaction of C$617,911.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 769,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,565,182. Insiders have sold 68,700 shares of company stock worth $1,494,911 in the last three months.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

