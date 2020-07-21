Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Sunday, April 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of PHG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.92. 29,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 399.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.