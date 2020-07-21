Lion Street Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 66,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,068,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,496,771. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

