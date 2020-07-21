Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 527 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,684,755 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

