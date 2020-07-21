Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 72 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.9% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $298.01. 2,537,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,477. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.97 and its 200 day moving average is $276.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

