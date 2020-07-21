Litecoin Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $42.25 or 0.00460470 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $2.75 billion and approximately $1.13 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 121% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001324 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000475 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,074,842 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

