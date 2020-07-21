Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.0% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 80.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 156.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $365.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,580. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.21 and a 200-day moving average of $383.55. The stock has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.28.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

