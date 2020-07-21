Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.97 on Monday, hitting $365.53. 1,438,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,580. The stock has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.21 and a 200-day moving average of $383.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.28.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

