Loki (LOKI) Price Up 31.8% Over Last Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 33.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00004194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Loki has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. Loki has a market cap of $18.85 million and $367,499.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,166.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.59 or 0.02581078 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.36 or 0.02436834 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00460314 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00758547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00066040 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00638987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014545 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 49,028,788 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

