Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.10. 2,766,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,716,585. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.69 and a 200 day moving average of $114.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

