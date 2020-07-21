Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.10. 2,766,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,716,585. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

