Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $893,464,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after buying an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $974,104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after buying an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.10. 2,766,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,585. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $144.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.69 and a 200-day moving average of $114.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

