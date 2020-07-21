Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 641 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,913,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,900,917. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

