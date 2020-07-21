Lynch & Associates IN Buys 186 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 2.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $42,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.47. 6,110,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,478,950. The company has a market cap of $372.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.21.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

