Lynch & Associates IN Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $274.33. 1,592,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,931. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The company has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.64.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $100,011.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,924 shares of company stock valued at $23,482,188. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.46.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.