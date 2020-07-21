Lynch & Associates IN Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.7% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

