Lynch & Associates IN Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $21,581,000. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 559,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 180,381 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after acquiring an additional 152,793 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,254,000 after acquiring an additional 104,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,988,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.42. 445,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,178. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.65. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.

