Lynch & Associates IN Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.0% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $99.08. 5,676,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,097,544. The company has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

